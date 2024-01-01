https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289723Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRope png sticker, bowline on bight hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6289723View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxSVG | 17.62 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Rope png sticker, bowline on bight hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More