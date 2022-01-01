https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower frame, vintage asian art ukiyo e backgroundInspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.MorePremiumID : 6291187View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 202.55 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flower frame, vintage asian art ukiyo e backgroundMore