rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291192
Png flower frame, Japanese vintage Asian art, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Png flower frame, Japanese vintage Asian art, transparent background

Inspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.

More
Premium
ID : 
6291192

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Png flower frame, Japanese vintage Asian art, transparent background

More