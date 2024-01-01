rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291482
Apple png, fruit sticker hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Apple png, fruit sticker hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6291482

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Apple png, fruit sticker hand drawn illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More