rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6291710
Flower petals collage element, Japanese ukiyo e art vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flower petals collage element, Japanese ukiyo e art vector

Inspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.

More
Premium
ID : 
6291710

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Flower petals collage element, Japanese ukiyo e art vector

More