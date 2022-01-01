https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6292302Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink flower petals background, ukiyo e floral art psdInspired by our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.MorePremiumID : 6292302View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 166.54 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pink flower petals background, ukiyo e floral art psdMore