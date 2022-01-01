https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6293506Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMindfulness facebook story template, live yoga class, marketing ad psdMorePremiumID : 6293506View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.8 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.8 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gotu by Ek TypeDownload Gotu fontMindfulness facebook story template, live yoga class, marketing ad psdMore