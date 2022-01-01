https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295485Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAstro Instagram post template, Pisces sign, astrology reading psdMorePremiumID : 6295485View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 26.37 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 26.37 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontAstro Instagram post template, Pisces sign, astrology reading psdMore