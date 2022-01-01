https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295516Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYoga class instagram post template, aesthetic graphic psdMorePremiumID : 6295516View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 52.5 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 52.5 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontYoga class instagram post template, aesthetic graphic psdMore