https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295608Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFriendly reminder blog banner template, pastel gradient notification graphic vectorMorePremiumID : 6295608View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1002.65 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontFriendly reminder blog banner template, pastel gradient notification graphic vectorMore