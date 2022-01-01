https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295617Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpiritual quote blog banner template, gradient graphic vector setMorePremiumID : 6295617View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 20.28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2071 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2959 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontSpiritual quote blog banner template, gradient graphic vector setMore