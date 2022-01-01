https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295618Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextInspirational quote blog banner template, pastel gradient graphic vectorMorePremiumID : 6295618View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 5.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontInspirational quote blog banner template, pastel gradient graphic vectorMore