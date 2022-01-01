https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6295905Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextReminder instagram post template, minimal notification graphic vectorMorePremiumID : 6295905View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.81 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.81 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontReminder instagram post template, minimal notification graphic vectorMore