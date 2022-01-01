https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296195Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal blog banner template, don’t lose your faith, inspirational quote vectorMorePremiumID : 6296195View personal and business license VectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 1.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Tenor Sans by Denis MasharovDownload Tenor Sans fontMinimal blog banner template, don’t lose your faith, inspirational quote vectorMore