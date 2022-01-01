rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6300550
Oriental blue flower background, vintage colorful Chinese art psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oriental blue flower background, vintage colorful Chinese art psd

Remixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.

More
Premium
ID : 
6300550

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Oriental blue flower background, vintage colorful Chinese art psd

More