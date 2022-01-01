rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6302573
Caterpillar png sticker, vintage insect illustration, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Caterpillar png sticker, vintage insect illustration, transparent background

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.

More
Premium
ID : 
6302573

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Caterpillar png sticker, vintage insect illustration, transparent background

More