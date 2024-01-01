https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303455Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKing Richard png monument sticker, vintage historical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6303455View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 3999 pxSVG | 717.12 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :King Richard png monument sticker, vintage historical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More