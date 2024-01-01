rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305364
Round ornament frame drawing, decoration vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Round ornament frame drawing, decoration vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6305364

View CC0 License

Round ornament frame drawing, decoration vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More