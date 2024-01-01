rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305414
Sheaf drawing, farming vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sheaf drawing, farming vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6305414

View CC0 License

Sheaf drawing, farming vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More