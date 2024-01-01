rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306791
Corn drawing, vegetable vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Corn drawing, vegetable vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6306791

View CC0 License

Corn drawing, vegetable vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More