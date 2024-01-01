rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307310
Floral border drawing, divider vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Floral border drawing, divider vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6307310

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Floral border drawing, divider vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More