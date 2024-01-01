rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314585
Penny black png stamp, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Penny black png stamp, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6314585

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Penny black png stamp, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More