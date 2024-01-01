rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314810
Bread loaf png sticker vintage bakery illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bread loaf png sticker vintage bakery illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6314810

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Bread loaf png sticker vintage bakery illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More