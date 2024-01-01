rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314913
Ruined temple drawing, Egyptian historical landmark illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6314913

View CC0 License

