rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6315081
Sitting kitten png sticker vintage animal illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sitting kitten png sticker vintage animal illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6315081

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Sitting kitten png sticker vintage animal illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More