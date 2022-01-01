https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6317971Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose ringed parakeet bird png sticker, vintage painting on transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6317971View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 966 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1208 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3220 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Rose ringed parakeet bird png sticker, vintage painting on transparent backgroundMore