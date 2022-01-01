Crimson rosella bird png sticker, vintage painting on transparent background Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais. More Premium ID : 6319040 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1050 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1313 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 3500 x 4000 px