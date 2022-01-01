https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319041Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrimson rosella bird illustration, vintage aesthetic painting psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6319041View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 191.93 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Crimson rosella bird illustration, vintage aesthetic painting psdMore