https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329034Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSurreal light bulb clip art, rose flower design vectorMorePremiumID : 6329034View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 37.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Surreal light bulb clip art, rose flower design vectorMore