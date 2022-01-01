https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6329625Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMetal frame png, organic shape on transparent backgroundInspired by our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6329625View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4460 x 4460 pxCompatible with :Metal frame png, organic shape on transparent backgroundMore