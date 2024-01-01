rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6330469
Pinned notes png sticker clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pinned notes png sticker clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6330469

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Pinned notes png sticker clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More