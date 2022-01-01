https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6330864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird collage element, vintage aesthetic painting psd setInspired by our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6330864View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 298.41 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bird collage element, vintage aesthetic painting psd setMore