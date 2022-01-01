https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6331326Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly & moth poster painting. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.MorePremiumID : 6331326View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7200 x 9000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7200 x 9000 px | 300 dpi | 370.83 MBButterfly & moth poster painting. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.More