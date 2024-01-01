https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6331358Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text8bit sunglasses collage element, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6331358View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 8.37 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :8bit sunglasses collage element, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More