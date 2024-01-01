rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6331677
Japanese Daruma doll collage element, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese Daruma doll collage element, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6331677

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Japanese Daruma doll collage element, object illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More