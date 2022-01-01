https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6331788Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful flower frame png, decorative Asian art on transparent backgroundRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremiumID : 6331788View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1620 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1620 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1620 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1620 pxBest Quality PNG 2667 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Colorful flower frame png, decorative Asian art on transparent backgroundMore