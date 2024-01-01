rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6331801
Palm tree badge drawing, vintage decoration illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Palm tree badge drawing, vintage decoration illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6331801

View CC0 License

Palm tree badge drawing, vintage decoration illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More