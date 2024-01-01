https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6332299Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman pelvic png bone sticker, medical vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6332299View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3999 pxSVG | 294.49 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Human pelvic png bone sticker, medical vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More