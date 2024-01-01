rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6332435
Hand holding pen drawing, vintage gesture illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand holding pen drawing, vintage gesture illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6332435

View CC0 License

Hand holding pen drawing, vintage gesture illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More