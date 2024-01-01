rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6332519
Army medical corps drawing, vintage symbol illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Army medical corps drawing, vintage symbol illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6332519

View CC0 License

Army medical corps drawing, vintage symbol illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More