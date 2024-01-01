rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6332755
Knight on horseback drawing, medieval illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Knight on horseback drawing, medieval illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6332755

View CC0 License

Knight on horseback drawing, medieval illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More