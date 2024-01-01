rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333000
Sieve drawing, vintage kitchenware illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sieve drawing, vintage kitchenware illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6333000

View CC0 License

Sieve drawing, vintage kitchenware illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More