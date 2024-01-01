https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333001Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExtinct fish png sticker, sea life vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6333001View CC0 LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Extinct fish png sticker, sea life vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More