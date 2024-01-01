https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333087Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClouded yellows butterfly clipart, vintage insect illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6333087View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 4.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 585.17 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Clouded yellows butterfly clipart, vintage insect illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More