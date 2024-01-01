rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333510
Sword png sticker, weapon vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sword png sticker, weapon vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6333510

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Sword png sticker, weapon vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More