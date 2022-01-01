rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6333897
Botanical border frame, beautiful nature psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Botanical border frame, beautiful nature psd

Inspired by our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais.

More
Premium
ID : 
6333897

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Botanical border frame, beautiful nature psd

More