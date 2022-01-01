Botanical png frame, colorful painting, transparent background Inspired by our own original copy of Le Jardin Des Plantes (1842) by Paul Gervais. More Premium ID : 6333913 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 800 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1000 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 3334 x 5000 px