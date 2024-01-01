rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6338255
House plan png sticker architecture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

House plan png sticker architecture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6338255

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

House plan png sticker architecture illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More