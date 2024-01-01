rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6338476
Christmas lights png sticker festive illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christmas lights png sticker festive illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6338476

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Christmas lights png sticker festive illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More