rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6338487
Closed sign png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Closed sign png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6338487

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Closed sign png sticker object illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More